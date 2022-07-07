The decision was made after this morning's breaking news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign as Leader of the Conservative Party today, following two days of prominent resignations in his cabinet and pressure from backbenchers and opposition parties.

ITV has announced a late change to today's schedule, with Loose Women cancelled in order to make way for an extended edition of ITV News, titled ITV News Prime Minister's Resignation Special.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

ITV Lunchtime News will now begin at 12:30pm as opposed to its usual start time of 1:30pm, and will run for an hour – offering all the latest news and analysis of the turbulent week at Downing Street.

Loose Women is expected to return in its usual 12:30pm slot from tomorrow.

As a result of the change, ITV Racing: Live from Newmarket and Extreme E Live will both now air on ITV3 as opposed to ITV, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm.

The afternoon on ITV will now consist of Simply Raymond Blanc, Dickinson's Real Deal, Tenable, and Tipping Point, before returning to its previously billed schedule with The Chase from 5pm.

ITV is not the only channel to make last-minute changes to its schedule in light of the breaking news story – a BBC News Special interrupted the usual BBC One coverage from 9:25am this morning, with the BBC News team reacting to the resignation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will address the nation later today, with his speech set to be broadcast live on BBC News and Sky News, although a precise time for his address has not yet been provided.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.