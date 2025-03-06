Kylie Minogue Tension Tour set list: Full list of songs
The music icon has kicked off her latest tour in Melbourne, Australia – and is heading to the UK in May.
Legendary pop star Kylie Minogue is back on the road with her staggering Tension world tour across 2025.
With an impactful pop career like no other, the singer will be packing more than 35 years of her career into one joyful, dance-filled evening.
From The Loco-Motion to Padam Padam, Kylie has carefully curated a staggering five-act concert bringing together the most essential songs in her catalogue.
There's a reason she's called the Princess of Pop.
Here's what you can expect if you plan to see her when she arrives in the UK this May.
What is on Kylie Minogue's Tension Tour set list?
The set list is subject to change depending on length of time Kylie has been on tour – and any surprises she wants to throw our way to keep fans on their toes.
The following is accurate to her performance in Queensland, Australia, on 3rd March 2025, with the story being told in five acts.
Act I
- Lights Camera Action (feat elements of Tension and Satisfaction by Benny Benassi)
- In Your Eyes (Infinite Disco version)
- Get Outta My Way
- What Do I Have to Do?
- Come Into My World
- Good As Gone
- Spinning Around
Act II
- Taboo (Interlude)
- On a Night Like This
- last night i dreamt i fell in love (Alok & Kylie Minogue cover)
- Better the Devil You Know
- Shocked (Shortened)
- Things We Do for Love
- The Loco-Motion
Act III
- Hold On to Now
- Where the Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds cover)
- Dance Floor Darling
- 2 Hearts
- Hand on Your Heart
- Say Something
- Supernova / Real Groove / Magic / Where Does the DJ Go?
Act IV
- Confide in Me
- Slow (feat elements of Chemical Brothers Remix)
- Timebomb
- Edge of Saturday Night (The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue cover)
Act V
- Tension
- Can't Get You Out of My Head
- All the Lovers
Encore
- Padam Padam
- Love at First Sight
Tickets for all dates of Kylie Minogue's Tension Tour are available via Ticketmaster.
You can purchase your tickets now – including VIP, Premium and hotel packages if you're travelling.
Prices range from £100 to £385.
You can find out more about the dates she will be in the UK now.
