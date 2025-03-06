From The Loco-Motion to Padam Padam, Kylie has carefully curated a staggering five-act concert bringing together the most essential songs in her catalogue.

There's a reason she's called the Princess of Pop.

Here's what you can expect if you plan to see her when she arrives in the UK this May.

What is on Kylie Minogue's Tension Tour set list?

The set list is subject to change depending on length of time Kylie has been on tour – and any surprises she wants to throw our way to keep fans on their toes.

The following is accurate to her performance in Queensland, Australia, on 3rd March 2025, with the story being told in five acts.

Kylie Minogue. Don Arnold/WireImage

Act I

Lights Camera Action (feat elements of Tension and Satisfaction by Benny Benassi)

In Your Eyes (Infinite Disco version)

Get Outta My Way

What Do I Have to Do?

Come Into My World

Good As Gone

Spinning Around

Act II

Taboo (Interlude)

On a Night Like This

last night i dreamt i fell in love (Alok & Kylie Minogue cover)

Better the Devil You Know

Shocked (Shortened)

Things We Do for Love

The Loco-Motion

Act III

Hold On to Now

Where the Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds cover)

Dance Floor Darling

2 Hearts

Hand on Your Heart

Say Something

Supernova / Real Groove / Magic / Where Does the DJ Go?

Act IV

Confide in Me

Slow (feat elements of Chemical Brothers Remix)

Timebomb

Edge of Saturday Night (The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue cover)

Act V

Tension

Can't Get You Out of My Head

All the Lovers

Encore

Padam Padam

Love at First Sight

Tickets for all dates of Kylie Minogue's Tension Tour are available via Ticketmaster.

You can purchase your tickets now – including VIP, Premium and hotel packages if you're travelling.

Prices range from £100 to £385.

You can find out more about the dates she will be in the UK now.

