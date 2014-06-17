Jack Coleman is the first cast member returning for Heroes Reborn
Fan favourite Noah Bennet also known as HRG ("Horn-Rimmed Glasses) will appear in the new 13-episode miniseries
Heroes Reborn has signed up its first returning star... Jack Coleman. You know, the chap who played Noah Bennet, also nicknamed HRG ("Horn-Rimmed Glasses") by fans before the character's real name was revealed.
Coleman's decision to reprise his role was announced via Heroes Reborn's official Twitter account which posted a picture of the star alongside the caption "He's Back".
The 13-episode reboot of the superhero series was first announced back in February and sees creator Tim Kring revisit the popular trope that characterised the first season back in 2006 – ordinary people waking up to the fact they've got extraordinary abilities – although further plot details still remain tightly under wraps.
Coleman – who played Hayden Panettiere's on-screen father – first starred on the show as a recurring character before being bumped up to cast regular half way through series one. He continued on the show until 2010 when Heroes was cancelled after four series.
And judging by comments from NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt last month, he won't be the only returning cast member. "Some of the familiar faces from the show are bound to drop in," he teased. Watch this space...