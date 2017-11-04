Wednesday

Spending a whole day training now is vital, so we start rehearsing at 9am and don’t stop until 7pm — although last week we were doing It Takes Two on BBC2, so again we only got half a day. It all begins to get better midweek. The dance starts sinking in and we run it through again and again. I hate not feeling confident at this stage, and I’ll go straight home and get an early night so I’m ready for a final full day’s training. My social life has been on hold since starting the show.

Thursday

At this stage I’ve hopefully got the footwork right, so we can focus on smaller details, such as what I’m doing with my arms. Gorka makes us film ourselves and watch it back, and sometimes even makes me do the whole dance by myself, to see if I’ve got it. It’s so embarrassing!

Friday

This is the day we all get together at the studio at Elstree for rehearsals. We have our physio sessions and dress fittings, and if we’re doing a group dance we practise that. We also get to do our individual routine on the dance floor for the first time. Once I’m home I’m full of nervous energy, so I clean. Honestly, my house has never been cleaner — every corner of it is sparkling!

Saturday

My favourite day of the week! Not only do all of us celebs get to spend the day together, but we also get our amazing hair and make-up done. We get to rehearse once in the morning with the band, and then when we’re in costume we do our dress run. Then it’s SHOW TIME! Following filming (the show goes out live and then, after voting has closed, we pre-record the results show for Sunday night) and we all go to the bar for a drink. I never get home before 1am, but I still can’t sleep, so I watch the show back and enjoy everyone else’s performance and analyse my own.

Sunday

REST! Although the pro dancers don’t even get that, as they are choreographing our next dance — God knows how they keep going. I’m exhausted, but can’t wait to start all over again… fingers crossed.