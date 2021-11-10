Kumail Nanjiani’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameo scrapped due to Eternals

James Gunn has revealed that Kumail Nanjiani was set to have a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – but had to be written out of the script after he was cast as Kingo in Eternals.

The director made the comments on Twitter in reply to claims from Eternals writer Kaz Firpo that it was only a schedule change that made it possible for Nanjiani to land his role in the recently released film.

“From my POV I had written a cameo for my friend @kumailn in #GotGVol3. When Kevin Feige called me & said they had a primary role for Kumail in #Eternals I said of course I’d rather see him do that then my bit,” he explained. “I don’t remember it having anything to do with the schedule change.”

In a follow-up tweet responding to a question about who Nanjiani was set to play, he added: “It was a functional character with a few lines, not based on any established Marvel comics character. It was mostly a way for me to hang out with my friend for a couple days on set! It would never in a million years be a role to keep him from doing something sizable.”

For his part, Nanjiani joked: “I’m on my way. I’ll wear a big fake mustache. Nobody will know.”

I'm on my way. I'll wear a big fake mustache. Nobody will know. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 9, 2021

And Gunn wrote back: “This is a good plan. Groucho glasses Kingo here we come.”

Nanjiani is one of many big stars in the ensemble cast for the recently released Eternals, appearing alongside the likes of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.

