Eternals sex scene had 1 major doubter – but it got Disney’s approval

Marvel’s Eternals finally lands in cinemas this week, bringing the race of god-like extraterrestrials into the MCU as long last.

Helmed by Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, the film will also feature the MCU’s first ever sex scene.

Speaking about the decision to include the love scene, which features Sersi (Gemma Chan in the Eternals cast) and Ikaris (Richard Madden), Zhao told The Hollywood Reporter she herself had been a doubter when it came to whether or not they should.

“That has been in the treatment that I read from the beginning,” she said. “We knew that to tell a mature love story, a love story that spans thousands of years, to not do any kind of intimate scene felt unnatural to me. And everyone was on the same page.

“Once we filmed it and edited it together, we did show some folks to see their reactions. And everyone, Disney as well, said, ‘That is a beautiful display of love,’ [regarding] the way our actors played it together and the way it fit into the mood and where it is in the film.

“So everyone was like, ‘Let’s do it!'” Zhao continued. “If anything, I was the one who was like, ‘Is it okay? Can we do this?’ But everyone was supportive of that.”

Madden also spoke out about the scene, telling GamesRadar+: “I think there was something nice about having an intimate scene where you see these characters who do make love… showing an intimacy in their relationship over the years.

“Much like the diversity in the film, I feel like that intimate moment is also something that should be normalised,” he added.

“I think it gives an insight into a very intimate moment in the lives of people who are actually very private and untouchable beings. To see them be intimate together is a special, delicate thing.”

