The FX horror show, which is available to watch on Disney Plus here in the UK, follows Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) as she investigates a series of crimes that have unsettled a small community.

However, episode 7 revealed that all the murder and mayhem Lois believes is real is actually a dream and that she – and not her husband Marshall – has been the one in a coma the whole time.

“What we come to find out is that it really wasn’t Marshall, Courtney B Vance, who was in the coma, it was Lois all along,” Nash told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So that plot twist and all the things you were introduced to believe about all the other characters, that really wasn’t their truth either. So now that Lois is awake, who are these people? And, what the hell is happening?”

Speaking about the remaining three episodes of the show, Nash went on to tease: “I can tell you, more twists to come.”

Meanwhile, talking about the episode 7 twist, co-creator Ryan Murphy told Variety: "Now she has to explain to all of these people why they were doing these horrible things to her in her dream."

He continued: “What it really is about is a person waking up from a state that was a living nightmare, which all of us are living in.

"So she wakes up and what she’s trying to do is fight for herself and fight for her family and fight for survival. And she realises that the only thing that’s going to get her through this experience is love, and that’s what I feel. That’s my world view.

"It’s interesting in my work. If you look at my characters throughout the times, they do outrageous things, they say outrageous things, they wear outrageous things.

"But what they’re really all fighting for is either to love or to be loved. That’s what I’m trying to put out into the world.”

Grotesquerie premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday 26th September with the first two episodes. Episodes will then be released weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

