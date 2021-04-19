Glow Up season three air date: Host, judges, contestants and news

BBC Three’s make-up competition Glow Up is back, with The Circle’s Maya Jama taking over hosting duties for the third series.

Featuring industry professionals Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, the show challenges 10 make-up artists to complete a number of design tasks for the chance to be crowned the UK’s next make-up star.

So get your powder at the ready, clean your brushes and top up your eyeliner as the BBC’s biggest make-up show is about to return to our screens.

Here’s everything you need to know about Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, series 3.

When does season 3 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star start?

Series three of Glow Up begins on Tuesday 20th April, with the first episode arriving on BBC iPlayer at 7pm, before airing on BBC One at 10.45pm.

The eight-part series will be released weekly, with new episodes landing on BBC iPlayer every Tuesday.

Who is the new Glow Up presenter?

Maya Jama will host Glow Up’s upcoming third series, after former presenter Stacey Dooley left the show last year.

This Is MY House’s Dooley hosted Glow Up’s first two series in 2019 and 2020 and reached out to Jama ahead of series three.

“She said, ‘Good luck, honey – you’re going to smash it!'” Jama revealed. “Like she’s been amazing and she’s doing incredible, incredible bits as usual anyway, so I think it was a nice crossover.”

The BBC announced that Jama would be Glow Up’s new host in January, with Jama saying in a statement: “I absolutely LOVE Glow Up and can’t wait to join the family! I’m obsessed with make-up and creating different looks – it’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to see what the MUAs get up to.”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press outlets, Jama revealed that the “biggest surprise” for her when joining the show was how attached she became to the contestants.

“I never thought I’d go there and start getting emotionally attached to everybody and cry,” she said. “I cried on the first episode, the first day, because of something happy, it wasn’t even a sad thing, but just how happy the feedback made them made me get emotional, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, we’re in for a massive ride now.'”

Who are the Glow Up judges?

The judging panel for Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is made up of Val Garland – L’Oréal Paris’ global make-up director – and MAC Cosmetics global senior artist Dominic Skinner.

Both make-up gurus have appeared on Glow Up since its first series in 2019.

As for the guest judges, who will appear throughout the series, BBC Three recently announced that the likes of TikTok star Abby Roberts, DJ Jonas Blue, Peaky Blinders make-up designer Los Schiavo, ASOS design director Vanessa Spence, The Crown’s hair and make-up designer Cate Hall and singer Awa, among others, will be dropping by in upcoming episodes.

Who are the season 3 Glow Up contestants?

Glow Up’s third series will see 10 talented MUAs compete to be crowned Britain’s next make-up star. They are as follows:

Who won the last series of Glow Up?

The second series of Glow Up was won by Ophelia Liu, a fashion design graduate from London, with James Mac Inerney and Eve Jenkins placing second and third.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star begins on Tuesday 20th April at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.