Maya Jama shares Stacey Dooley’s message to her before she took over as Glow Up host

Glow Up’s Maya Jama revealed former host Stacey Dooley had given her her blessing before she took over the presenting gig, adding that she sent her a good luck message beforehand.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Jama said Dooley got in touch ahead of series three.

“She said, ‘Good luck, honey – you’re going to smash it!’

“Like she’s been amazing and she’s doing incredible, incredible bits as usual anyway, so I think it was a nice crossover.

“I don’t know why in the media and internet and TV world, people always want to try and be like, ‘Hey how do you feel about this one and this one?’ and pin people against each other but it’s not that, it’s not.”

Earlier this year, the BBC announced that former Radio 1 presenter Jama would be taking over from Stacey Dooley as the host of make-up reality competition Glow Up for its third series.

Dooley tweeted in October last year that she wouldn’t be returning to the BBC Three show, writing: “It was such an utter delight to work alongside [judges] Dom and Val.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 champion currently presents BBC One’s entertainment series This Is My House, which sees a panel of celebrities try to guess who the real owner of a house is out of four complete strangers.

Series 3 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star arrives on BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Tuesday 20th April. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.