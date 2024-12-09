In the trailer, which teases all the swords, sorcery and dramatic landscapes we have come to expect from the series, Rosamund Pike's Moiraine warns: "I have seen a thousand, thousand futures. In every future where I lived, Rand dies. And the only way he lives is if I don't."

You can watch the dramatic teaser right here now.

Alongside Pike, other cast members set to return for season 3 include Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O’Keefe, Ayoola Smart and Kae Alexander.

The official synopsis for the new season says: "After defeating Ishamael at the end of season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn.

"But in season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

"As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognisable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

"These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark… no matter the cost."

