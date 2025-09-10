She told Collider: "I assumed Rafe [Judkins] who is the showrunner on the show, would know this news well in advance, but everyone was hopeful. It felt like we only got started. It felt like season 3 had landed itself ready to take flight. So yeah, [we’re] really gutted. Lanfear was only warming up.”

She added: "I guess you take the hit, and then you just have to sort of move on. It's really gutting. Nobody said goodbye properly because we assumed we'd see each other in the next season.

"They're a lovely team, too. For a big series and a big fantasy show, it was a real family effort, a family team that was created there. So it’s a bit of just dusting yourself off and going, 'OK then.'"

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear in The Wheel of Time season 3 Prime Video

According to Deadline, Prime Video made the decision not to renew the series following "lengthy deliberations," with the platform's move attributed to financial reasons.

Following the news, showrunner Judkins expressed his hopes that the series might continue elsewhere, saying in a statement: "I believe that we will find our way through this current iteration of the industry and back to what we do best – bringing great characters into people's living rooms and lives every week."

He concluded: "Will The Wheel of Time get to do that with another network and finish the story? Sadly, it's not something that happens often. But it does happen. In fact, one of the reasons we first chose Amazon as a home for the show was because they were in the midst of picking up The Expanse after SYFY cancelled it.

"So, who knows, perhaps The Wheel of Time show will do what the books have always managed to do since day one – defy the traditional definitions of 'beginnings' and 'ends'. I certainly hope it does – because this book series and these fans deserve to see the story finished."

Stars including Stradowski and Rosamund Pike have also spoken out on the cancellation. Meanwhile, more than 220,000 fans have signed a petition calling for the series to be "saved".

The Wheel of Time seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

