Jenna Ortega (Scream) leads the cast as Wednesday Addams, the hilariously morbid teenager, who set about solving a deadly mystery upon her arrival at the supernatural Nevermore Academy.

The first season had no shortage of moments that got everybody talking, but Catherine Zeta-Jones promises that the follow-up is "bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine".

A behind-the-scenes reel was released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week celebration, featuring fellow Wednesday cast members Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and, of course, Ortega herself.

The trailer doesn't give much away in terms of plot, but it seems there will be more sinister goings-on at Nevermore as characters are seen sneaking around the campus and its historic buildings.

The one-minute glimpse ends with Ortega's Wednesday saying in her deadpan style: "If we showed you anymore your eyes would bleed – and I'm not that generous."

Director Tim Burton is back to oversee the second season, having recently delivered another successful revival with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which dominated the US box office upon release earlier this month.

The film sees Michael Keaton return to the title role for the first time since 1988, with Ortega co-starring in her second collaboration with gothic filmmaker Burton.

Wednesday co-creator Alfred Gough recently told Collider about the creative partnership between the director and star, and Burton's sentimental connection to the show.

"He just loves the show, and he loves doing it and loves working with Jenna, and it's great," he said. "Believe me, we're thrilled because... I would've thought he'd be like, 'I did [season 1]. Peace out'. No, he doesn't do that.

"I think when he loves something... This is the thing, he's not cynical at all. And I think that's the other reason Beetlejuice [Beetlejuice] has worked, because he didn't make it for any other reason than he wanted to make that movie.

Gough added: "He wanted to tell that story. There is nothing cynical. It is completely Tim."

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 coming in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

