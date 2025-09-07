So naturally, she got pretty territorial in season 2 when Wednesday’s stalker was revealed to be Agnes (Evie Templeton), a young student at the school who was obsessed with making Wednesday her best friend.

Rude and cruel to each other, the pair were quick to pick fights in an attempt to become Wednesday’s favourite right hand woman – but when the Teen of Woe is in trouble, Enid and Agnes prove to be a formidable force, working together and learning to be better versions of themselves in the process.

By the end of the season, they were stealing the show with a dance routine to Lady Gaga’s Dead Dance, providing the perfect distraction to take down Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi) and save Nevermore.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Myers and Templeton shared their relief at finally being able to develop a friendship on screen – and how they hope it continues in the future.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 Helen Sloan/Netflix

“I loved that we could be friends. I know, finally! Because Enid just argues with everybody. She's just always arguing with somebody,” said Myers. “I'm so glad that by the end of it, we're not at each other's throats, and we can be genuine friends.”

“I was a huge fan of the first season, so to get to go from being a fan to getting to be a part of the show that you love was amazing,” added Templeton. “And I'd really love to see how their trio dynamic progresses with Enid and Wednesday and Agnes.

“I think that would be really cool to see how their friendship develops.”

It didn’t take long for Agnes to make an impression on Wednesday and Enid in season 2 – becoming a helpful right hand woman when it came to gathering intel on those Wednesday suspected were up to no good thanks to her invisibility powers.

Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille in Wednesday season 2 Jonathan Hession/Netflix

It didn’t sit well with Enid, who had worked hard to crack the unshakeable Wednesday, fearing her position as her best friend was under threat.

However, once Enid realised Agnes was struggling with her own identity, feeling ignored and isolated, she softened, and even started to help Agnes find her own feet away from idolising someone else.

“I think being yourself is a big message that I think runs through the whole show, but specifically this season,” said Templeton.

“One of Emma's lines is ‘be your own psycho’. I think that's important.”

