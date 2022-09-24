The clip sees Wednesday find Thing hiding in her room, and deducing that it's been sent by her mother and father to spy on her while she's at the Nevermore Academy.

Netflix has released a brand-new clip for its upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday , giving us another look at Jenna Ortega in the role - and an interaction with Thing.

She then threatens to lock Thing in a draw if it doesn't pledge its "undying loyalty" to her, which it does. She then says "our first order of business is to escape this teenage purgatory. Of course I have a plan. And it begins now."

You can watch the new Wednesday clip right here now, which also confirms the series' release date - 23rd November 2022.

The series is set to be a coming-of-age story for Wednesday Addams, played here by Jenna Ortega, as Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) enrol her at The Nevermore Academy, where she happens to stumble across a murder plot. It is being directed and executive produced by Tim Burton alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

The official synopsis for the Netflix series says it is "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy".

The synopsis continues: "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Millar previously teased the family dynamic we'll see on the show, saying: "Every family is weird, and this one happens to be extremely weird, but they love each other. And that’s ultimately what it’s about: they always have each other’s backs, and it’s unconditional love."

A teaser was released earlier this week in the form of an advert for Nevermore Academy. It saw Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems introduce the school to viewers, before the students explain it was founded "200 years ago to educate outcasts. Students from all walks of life - and death."

They then go on to explain the spooky subjects on offer including werewolf reproduction and gorgon anatomy.

Wednesday will be released on 23rd November on Netflix.

