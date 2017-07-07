And while this might seem fairly innocuous, fans have taken this to mean we could be about to see the return of Arya’s direwolf Nymeria, last seen way back in the first series of the smash-hit HBO drama when she was released into the wild to escape execution for harming Prince Joffrey (even though he totally deserved it).

Since her disappearance Nymeria’s comeback has been the subject of much speculation from fans, especially after a later novel in George RR Martin’s original book series (which the series is based on) included a dream sequence from the prospective of Nymeria and her enormous new pack of wild wolves, suggesting they could have a role to play in the future narrative.

"You know, I don't like to give things away ... But you don't hang a giant wolf pack on the wall unless you intend to use it,” Martin hinted to Mashable in 2014, and given how many of the Stark children’s direwolves have snuffed it over the years (Robb’s wolf Grey Wing, Sansa’s Lady, Bran’s Summer and Rickon’s Shaggydog are all gone, leaving only Jon’s Ghost as a regular presence in the series) we’d say Nymeria’s return is just what the series needs.

After all, it’ll be nice to have some good news in Game of Thrones, right?

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively in the UK on 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day