The new clip follows an earlier teaser that was released in April and includes plenty of previously unseen footage of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

A new trailer has been released for the third season of The Witcher ahead of its debut on Netflix later this month.

In the trailer we see the trio do battle with a number of enemies both human and monster as they head deeper into the protected fortress of Aretuza – with all sorts of dangers lying in their way.

"History has a way of repeating itself, the dangers we've seen foretell an even more menacing future," Geralt has heard saying in voiceover. "For the first time, I understand real fear."

You can check out the trailer in full below:

The official synopsis for season three reads: "As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

"They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The season is also notable for being the last run to star Cavill in the lead role as Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over from season four onwards after the former Superman actor stepped down.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently responded to some fans' suggestion that the show should have ended after Cavill's departure.

"I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell," she explained.

"If we replaced Geralt with another Witcher, we would be going fully away from the books, and I don’t think that’s what anyone wanted either."

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 will land on Netflix on 29th June.

