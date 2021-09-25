The Witcher debuts new season 2 footage and confirms third series renewal

Forget tossing coins to your Witcher – tonight Netflix tossed a barrage of content at The Witcher fans, with the streaming giant (say, didn’t Geralt face one of those?) revealing all sorts of news and sneak previews during its massive TUDUM conference.

The biggest headline? Well, if the future of the ever-popular series was ever in doubt those days have now passed, with The Witcher season three officially announced alongside spin-off projects like another anime feature and a kid-friendly series (yes, really).

But perhaps more exciting to fans were the first-look teasers for season two, which fans have been gagging for ever since Henry Cavill first twirled his silver sword in December 2019. And yes, that was teasers, with Netflix unveiling two season two “sneak peeks” alongside a “franchise trailer” that included even more unseen footage from the upcoming episodes.

And if fans hadn’t gorged themselves enough on Witcher news, Netflix added another course – a behind-the-scenes video for the mysterious prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set to depict the creation of the first ever Witcher and the events that led to the “Conjunction of the Spheres” (AKA the historical event in The Continent’s history when humans turned up and ruined everything for all the elves and magical creatures already living there).

Altogether, the future’s looking bright for fans of The Witcher with season two but a few months away, season three confirmed, new spin-offs en route (including another live-action series) and even a version you can watch with your kids. Assuming, of course, they’re not still having nightmares about the Striga from season one.

Fingers crossed Jaskier’s also been working on a few new ballads to play us into this new era. Our replay button for the first one is getting a bit tired.

The Witcher season 2 comes to Netflix on December 17th. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.