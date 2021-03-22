Accessibility Links

The Witcher season 2 adds Silent Witness, Lucifer and Bridgerton stars to cast

The world of Netflix's fantasy drama is about to get a lot bigger.

The Witcher season 2 cast includes Liz Carr, Graham McTavish and Adjoa Andoh

Published:

Netflix’s fantasy epic The Witcher has announced a raft of new additions to its cast for season two, including familiar faces from the likes of Silent Witness, Lucifer and Bridgerton.

The series is an adaptation of the popular novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and stars Henry Cavill (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) as fierce warrior Geralt of Rivia, whose destiny becomes linked to that of a magical princess.

Season two has faced significant delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, most recently shutting down temporarily in November after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

However, work is now nearing completion and Netflix has officially revealed a starry line-up of new cast members, including Liz Carr (Silent Witness) as legal expert Fenn, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) as priestess Nenneke and Graham McTavish (Lucifer) as the formidable head of Redanian Intelligence, Dijkstra.

But that’s not all: The Witcher season two will also feature Cassie Clare (The Bisexual) as sorceress Philippa Eilhart, Simon Callow (Outlander) as Fenn’s professional partner Codringher, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rience, a mage tasked with locating Princess Ciri.

Last but not least, Downton Abbey star Kevin Doyle has joined the cast as a new character named Ba’lian, but little is known about the role at the time of writing.

The Witcher was a breakout hit for Netflix when it debuted in December 2019, quickly becoming the most popular show on the streaming service that year in the UK.

Season two will pick up where the finale left off with Geralt believing Yennefer to be dead and taking refuge with Princess Ciri at his childhood home.

Cavill is returning in the lead role, while fans can also expect to see more from co-stars Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust), Freya Allan (The Third Day) and Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty) among others.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. 

All about The Witcher

Netflix_TheWitcher_IG-GRID_Phase004_04
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

