According to the official synopsis, in the new show the Gelflings' home Thra is dying after The Crystal of Truth — the heart of Thra — is corrupted "by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land."

"When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins," the synopsis reads.

Henson and Leterrier previously told the audience at Comic-Con earlier this year that the series would not be using CGI, but instead use greenscreen to remove puppeteers in post-production — taking almost an entire year to complete the series' ten episodes.

“We won’t be using CGI in this one,” Leterrier said. “It’s puppets, man. It’s all puppets.”

You can watch the trailer below:

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is out Friday 30th August 2019