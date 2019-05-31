"The world of Thra is dying," a synopsis from Netflix reads. "The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has a stunning line-up of voice actors, including Taron Edgerton, Mark Hamill, Ana Taylor-Joy, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander and Toby Jones, to name but a few.

ANALYSIS --- Johnathon Hughes "First impressions are that this looks brilliant and very true to the spirit of the original, which I recall as a twisted, fantastical, and, yes, dark fantasy with engaging Muppet-esque characterisation. "The world is recreated faithfully and exactly as I remember it. It doesn’t look too CGI ‘clean’, just murky and lived-in enough (I always thought of the world in Dark Crystal as being like Yoda’s home planet Dagobah before it got overgrown and decrepit). "Fizzgig is my favourite, who I think I spotted and almost wept."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance launches on Netflix on Friday 30th August 2019