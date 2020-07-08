The resistance is led by the enigmatic Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), whose fate hung in the balance at the end of season one, when he came face-to-face with the terrifying Homelander (Antony Starr).

Fortunately, this zany teaser shows that Butcher will be back up to his old tricks in season two, but life has never been tougher for him and his team as their identities are now common knowledge.

Check out the first trailer for The Boys season two below, which also features their adversaries The Seven, including Erin Moriarty's Starlight, Chace Crawford's The Deep, and Dominique McElligott's Queen Maeve:

The trailer comes after Amazon released two extended clips of the upcoming season, one showcasing Giancarlo Esposito as an intimidating CEO and the other introducing a new character named Stormfront (Aya Cash).

The Boys is based on a comic series written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. It was originally published by Wildstorm (DC Comics) before moving to Dynamite Entertainment and ran between 2006 and 2012 for a total of 72 issues.

The first three episodes of The Boys season two will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September, at which point new episodes will be added weekly until the finale on 9th October.

The Boys season one is available now on Amazon Prime Video. Check out our lists of the best movies and best TV shows on Amazon Prime, or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.