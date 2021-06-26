Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki begs fans not to send “hate or threats” over shock new prequel

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki has pleaded with fans not to send “hate or threats” following the announcement of a series prequel that won’t involve him.

Padalecki and co-star Jensen Ackles have played on-screen brothers Dean and Sam Winchester for 15 years, with Padalecki recently revealing on Twitter that he was “bummed” that he would not be featuring in the new spin-off spearheaded by Ackles.

The actor wrote on Twitter: “Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened.”

The actor also disclosed that he and Ackles have had a discussion about the situation and that “things are good now”.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us,” he continued.

“Once brothers, always brothers#spnfamily”, he added.

Ackles replied to his former co-star with the tweet: “Love you @jarpad… Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

Ackles will be executive producing The Winchesters with his wife and former Supernatural co-star Danneel, and will be reprising his role as Dean Winchester in the form of narrator. Padalecki claimed that no-one (including Ackles) had told him in advance about the prequel series.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki had responded, retweeting Deadline’s news story. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

He also later clarified that his previous Tweet wasn’t a joke, and that he had first heard about the prequel series on Twitter. “I’m gutted,” he added.

The prequel series will reportedly tell the love story of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Ackles told Deadline.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story.

“I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

