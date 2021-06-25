Supernatural prequel The Winchesters announced with Jensen Ackles – Jared Padalecki “bummed” not to be involved

Original Supernatural leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki played brothers Dean and Sam Winchester for 15 years, but a recently announced series prequel seems to have come as a complete shock to the latter.

Jensen Ackles is spear-heading a prequel series called The Winchesters, executive-producing alongside his wife and former Supernatural co-star Danneel. Ackles will reprise his role as Dean Winchester in the form of narrator.

But in a series of Tweets, his on-screen brother Padalecki claimed that no-one (including Ackles) had told him in advance about the prequel series.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki said, retweeting Deadline’s news story. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

He also later clarified that his previous Tweet wasn’t a joke, and that he had first heard about the prequel series on Twitter. “I’m gutted,” he added.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

The prequel series will reportedly tell the love story of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Jensen Ackles told Deadline. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Ackles had previously spoken about the possibility of a Supernatural revival in a conversation with actor Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, Inside of You.

He said: “I’ve always thought that there was a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a little short-order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes.’

“I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is, ‘Let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.’”

