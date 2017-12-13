She added: “There are more relationships formed this season than any other, and more people meeting and more conspiracies and plotting and forming of alliances.”

The X-Men actress also hinted at some tear-jerking moments ahead as the show reaches its finish: “Shooting these scenes, knowing how it ends now, finally, after years and years of being kept in anticipation… finally, now we know what happens. We’re shooting all of our final scenes. It’s getting incredibly emotional. It’s very real now.”

And how will Sansa Stark, Turner’s Thrones character, fit into the final season? Well, it sounds like she’ll start from a position of strength – one that might not last long. “She’s now only surrounded by people she trusts,” Turner said. “For the first time, we’re seeing her very satisfied and happy — but you wonder, what’s next for Sansa? What’s going to motivate her? Is it just about keeping Winterfell as it is in this currently good place? Is it the rising threat of the undead? It’s a very strange place for her. Where do her motivations lie now? Now that she’s run out of people to manipulate, I wonder if she feels a little bit lost!”

We don’t yet have an air date for season eight of the HBO fantasy hit, but rumour has it the show will be held back until 2019. And from what Turner says, it’s going to be worth the wait – even if there's more hardship in store for Sansa.