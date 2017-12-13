Sophie Turner teases “incredibly emotional" and "very satisfying" ending to Game of Thrones
The actor also hinted at more hardship ahead for Sansa Stark
First Jason Momoa promised the Game of Thrones finale would be “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV”, and now Sophie Turner has teased a "very satisfying" conclusion in Westeros.
Speaking about the eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy hit, Sophie Turner has teased that the show's final run will be even bigger than the last. “It’s definitely more epic this season, for sure. It grows and grows and grows,” she told THR. “There are bigger and more fantastical elements, which have always been underlying throughout, but this time, it’s really emerging and there are very big roles this season... It's very satisfying.”
She added: “There are more relationships formed this season than any other, and more people meeting and more conspiracies and plotting and forming of alliances.”
- When is Game of Thrones season eight on TV?
- Kit Harington cried when reading the end of Game of Thrones’ final series
The X-Men actress also hinted at some tear-jerking moments ahead as the show reaches its finish: “Shooting these scenes, knowing how it ends now, finally, after years and years of being kept in anticipation… finally, now we know what happens. We’re shooting all of our final scenes. It’s getting incredibly emotional. It’s very real now.”
And how will Sansa Stark, Turner’s Thrones character, fit into the final season? Well, it sounds like she’ll start from a position of strength – one that might not last long. “She’s now only surrounded by people she trusts,” Turner said. “For the first time, we’re seeing her very satisfied and happy — but you wonder, what’s next for Sansa? What’s going to motivate her? Is it just about keeping Winterfell as it is in this currently good place? Is it the rising threat of the undead? It’s a very strange place for her. Where do her motivations lie now? Now that she’s run out of people to manipulate, I wonder if she feels a little bit lost!”
We don’t yet have an air date for season eight of the HBO fantasy hit, but rumour has it the show will be held back until 2019. And from what Turner says, it’s going to be worth the wait – even if there's more hardship in store for Sansa.