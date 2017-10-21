"I'm really emotional about [the end]," he told Alex Jones and fill-in presenter Ricky Wilson on last night’s edition of The One Show (where he also “blew up” an effigy of his contractually-mandated long hair for some odd reason).

“We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now.

"I cried at the end! It wasn't anything particular that happens. You have to remember, I've done eight years of it. I think, no-one really cares about [Game of Thrones] more than us… It's been an institution longer than any other institution I've been in. School, drama school, anything.

More like this

"I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It's going to be to a strange year. Saying goodbye to everyone, having your last scene with this person or having your last scene with that person. Not only you're attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it."

Still, all the highly-wrought emotions haven’t stopped Harington from being able to keep schtum about what scenes and lines he was dropping tears over, with the British actor (who appears in new BBC drama Gunpowder tonight) emphasising the increased need for secrecy for this final Game of Thrones series.

"[I was told], 'Don't tell them when you're filming. Don't take pictures in Belfast. Don't do all of that'," he recalled. "It's on lockdown!"

Still, that hasn’t stopped a few eager fans snapping pictures of the cast in Belfast as production kicks off, or Alex Jones herself giving away the game slightly by revealing that Harington films his first new scene on Monday. But hey, we do need the odd bit of information to keep us going – unlike Jon Snow, we’re not pretty enough to get away with knowing nothing.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return for a final series