When is Game of Thrones season 8 coming to TV?

As of yet, HBO (who make the series in the States) haven’t revealed the airdate for the final Game of Thrones series.

However, rumour has it that there WON’T be a series next year at all, with season eight held back until early 2019 to allow for more filming time. Given that shooting isn’t due to start until this autumn and usually takes several months, this seems plausible.

This will mean the wait for the final season will be the longest Thrones fans have ever had to wait for the series, with the fantasy drama airing annually in spring for the first six seasons and only delaying by a couple of months this year to summer due to weather constraints (they wanted to shoot in the winter, basically).

How long is the final series?

As noted above, the final Game of Thrones series will consist of only six episodes, down from seven this year and 10 in the six seasons before.

However, it’s believed that the episodes themselves will be considerably longer than the series’ usual 50-60 minute runtime, with many of them approaching feature-length as Westeros faces its final battles.

Who will star in it?

Game of Thrones’ large ensemble cast (including but not limited to Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sophie Turner) are set to return for the final episodes – assuming of course, that they survive the current series.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale airs Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm