The former Dothraki head didn’t give away any specific spoilers, of course, but Momoa indicated he was told some of the giant twists to come. “It was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!'” he said.

However, the Aquaman actor did debunk the rumour that he returned to the set for a small cameo: “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up make headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.'”

We don’t yet have an air date for season eight of the HBO fantasy hit, but rumour has it the show will be held back until 2019. However, according to Momoa, it will be worth the wait – even if Drogo is missing.