Game of Thrones fans have been waiting years for a Sansa and Arya Stark reunion and now it's finally happening. On a cowboy machine rodeo dressed as a dragon.

Let us explain. Thrones actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams will team up for the upcoming Carpool Karaoke TV series, a spin-off of the segment that appears on James Corden’s Late Late Show. And that means the pair will embark on their own musical road-trip – without Corden. Although featuring in later instalments, the original host of Carpool will leave the Thrones stars to rampage alone for an episode.