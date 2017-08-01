Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams cruise around in new trailer for Carpool Karaoke's TV series
The Game of Thrones actors join Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and, of course, James Corden
Game of Thrones fans have been waiting years for a Sansa and Arya Stark reunion and now it's finally happening. On a cowboy machine rodeo dressed as a dragon.
Let us explain. Thrones actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams will team up for the upcoming Carpool Karaoke TV series, a spin-off of the segment that appears on James Corden’s Late Late Show. And that means the pair will embark on their own musical road-trip – without Corden. Although featuring in later instalments, the original host of Carpool will leave the Thrones stars to rampage alone for an episode.
But they’re not the only celebs to carpool. The trailer alone teases episodes featuring appearances from Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eicher, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neil and more. So overall, a fairly low-key affair then...
We can't wait.
New episodes of Carpool Karaoke will stream on Apple Music every week starting August 8th.