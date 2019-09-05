Season two is set in Elizabethan London, where Diana and Matthew are hiding in time from the Congregation, and seeking out a powerful witch teacher for Diana — our first-look at season two shows the pair taking in the sights as they stroll along the cobbled streets.

With a brand new setting comes new cast additions, and Sky has announced Tony-nominee Hancock, James Purefoy (Sex Education) and Steven Cree (Outlander, Deep Water) will play Goody Alsop, Philippe and Gallowglass respectively.

Also joining original cast members are Victoria's Paul Rhys as Andrew Hubbard, Jacob Ifan as Benjamin Fuchs, Michael Lindall as real-life historical figure Sir Walter Raleigh, Chernobyl star Adrian Rawlins as William Cecil, and Elaine Cassidy as Louise de Clermont.

The final cast announcements include: Amy McAllister and Victoria Yeates as witches; Barbara Marten as Queen Elizabeth; Doctor Who alumus Lois Chimimba as Catherine Streeter; Holly Aird and Adam Sklar as Francaise and Henry Percy; Milo Twomey as Pierre; and Joshua Pickering as Jack Blackfriars.

Tom Hughes was previously announced as the first new addition for the cast of series two, with the Victoria star set to play real-life Elizabethan playwright Christopher "Kit" Marlowe.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into Deborah’s fantastical world to play such a fascinating man as Kit Marlowe,” Hughes told RadioTimes.com.

The second series of A Discovery of Witches is currently filming ahead of a confirmed early 2020 airdate