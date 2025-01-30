The first three episodes have now been released in the US, but what is the release schedule in the UK, and when are new instalments set to arrive?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for School Spirits season 2.

When is School Spirits season 2 episode 4 released on Paramount Plus?

School Spirits. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

The first three episodes of School Spirits season 2 were released on Paramount Plus in the US on Thursday 30th January, while they are being released one day later in the UK, on Friday 31st January.

The fourth episode will arrive one day later, meaning it will stream on the platform in the US from Thursday 6th February, and in the UK from Friday 7th February.

School Spirits season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Peyton List as Maddie Nears and Nick Pugliese as Charley in School Spirits. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Episodes of School Spirits are being released in the UK one day later than they are in the US, with new instalments arriving on Fridays.

The first three episodes are being released at once, after which the series is switching to releasing one episode a week.

You can find the UK release schedule for School Spirits season 2 right here now:

Episode 1 – Whatever Happened to Maddie Nears? - Friday 31st January 2025

Episode 2 – Field of Screams - Friday 31st January 2025

Episode 3 – Can't Hauntly Wait - Friday 31st January 2025

Episode 4 – Title TBC - Friday 7th February 2025

Episode 5 – Title TBC - Friday 14th February 2025

Episode 6 – Title TBC - Friday 21st February 2025

Episode 7 – Title TBC - Friday 28th February 2025

Episode 8 – Title TBC - Friday 7th March 2025

Episode 9 – Title TBC - Friday 14th March 2025

Episode 10 – Title TBC - Friday 21st March 2025

Here is the US release schedule for School Spirits season 2:

Episode 1 – Whatever Happened to Maddie Nears? - Thursday 30th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 2 – Field of Screams - Thursday 30th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 3 – Can't Hauntly Wait - Thursday 30th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 4 – Title TBC - Thursday 6th February 2025

Episode 5 – Title TBC - Thursday 13th February 2025

Episode 6 – Title TBC - Thursday 20th February 2025

Episode 7 – Title TBC - Thursday 27th February 2025

Episode 8 – Title TBC - Thursday 6th March 2025

Episode 9 – Title TBC - Thursday 13th March 2025

Episode 10 – Title TBC - Thursday 20th March 2025

What will happen in School Spirits season 2?

Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda and Nick Pugliese as Charley in School Spirits. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

The official synopsis for School Spirits season 2 says: "Death is just the beginning in the new season of the Paramount Plus original series, School Spirits.

"Maddie is still trapped in the afterlife, and time is running out. Now, she must work together with her friends in the spirit and living worlds to find a way back before it’s too late."

School Spirits season 2 is coming to Paramount Plus in the UK on Friday 31st January – you can sign up for Paramount Plus now.

