The feline, one of the five that played Sabrina's cat Salem in the new Netflix series (their very human names are Shaq, Boomer, Trevor, Edward and Bobby), strutted in front of the cameras and struck some poses, giving us an insight into how he snagged his role in the first place.

Check out some pictures from the event below.

His first public appearance has won fans over following a initial bit of backlash after it broke that he would not be talking in this adaptation of the Archie Comics' series. In the beloved 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Salem was a sarky warlock who was turned into a cat as a punishment for trying to take over the world.

And (one of) the new Salem(s) seems to have developed a rapport with his co-star Kiernan Shipka too, despite her allergies (she has to take medication when filming scenes with him).

Looks like this black cat creates its own luck.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina launches on Netflix on Friday 26th October