Credit for this is shared, belonging to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay for bringing their ultimate vision of Tolkien's Second Age to life; belonging to the team of writers and the directors who work on the series, each bringing a unique sense of flair to the show's dynamic; and of course, belonging to the cast who bring Tolkien's (and the show's) creations to life.

So much of season 1 revolved around the relationship between Charlie Vickers's Halbrand and Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, eschewing a barrage of constant action in favour of developing their connection. There was plenty of pushback over the pacing behind that story, but it's hard to not look at it as a show that simply knows exactly what it wants to be.

Clark and Vickers's chemistry is a defining feature of the show, with fans shipping 'Haladriel' in the two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 – but it's the connection between their characters that makes it all the more special. Her culpability in Sauron's return. His genuine desire to rule Middle-earth with Galadriel beside him. It's quintessentially Tolkienian, and one of countless connections in The Rings of Power that makes it must-see TV.

Season 2 has furthered Sauron's relationships with other characters though, and in doing so, entrenched its own commitment to being a different kind of fantasy show – focusing on those connections with a focused pace instead of charging through the story, leaving the audience feeling a lack of connection to so many of the characters.

Charlie Vickers as Annatar and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

Whereas season 1 paired Vickers's Dark Lord with Galadriel, season 2 has evolved his character into his Annatar form, pairing him up with Charles Edwards's wonderful Celebrimbor. Their delicate dance of manipulation, deception and just a touch of one-sided desire is as heartbreaking to watch as it is beautiful, while never being anything less than magnetic for the viewer.

But away from the central antagonist of The Rings of Power, these connections blossom across every story arc. Elendil and Míriel's tender affection and his desire to keep her safe is something we've watched slowly build, elevated by Lloyd Owen and Cynthia Addai-Robinson's palpable chemistry. Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete continue to delight as Durin and Disa, bringing so much warmth to their scenes together in the depths of Khazad-dûm.

Even the love affairs of Arondir and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) in season 1, and the ongoing back and forth between Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Estrid (Nia Towle), both feel organic to the story in a way that elevates each and every scene.

Nia Towle as Estrid and Maxim Baldry as Isildur in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

It stands in stark contrast to other fantasy shows, namely House of the Dragon – the hugely successful spin-off to Game of Thrones. Both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon are exceptional shows, but crucially, they define themselves in different ways.

House of the Dragon, much like its predecessor, is a show defined by its grander moments. While the interpersonal connections work to varying degrees, you always get the sense the show is waiting to unleash its next blast of dragonfire, or another battle sequence.

The Rings of Power can deliver those action sequences, as we saw with the battle in the Southlands in season 1, and as we will undoubtedly see with the Siege of Eregion in the coming weeks of television. But it never feels like that's what Payne and McKay want The Rings of Power to be remembered for.

Their slow pace, their deep love and affection for Tolkien's world and words, and their commitment to establishing a large ensemble cast, populated by characters who share meaningful relationships together – relationships that stay with you long after the credits roll – feels like the worthier goal.

