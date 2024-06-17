The feud between childhood friends turned sworn enemies Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is expected to only deepen this season as all-out war breaks out.

Where does Rickard Thorne fit into all this? Read on for what we know about his character so far, and where you might have seen Vincent Regan before.

Who is Ser Rickard Thorne in House of the Dragon?

Ser Rickard Thorne is a character from George RR Martin's rich universe of Westeros characters, who will be making his live-action debut in House of the Dragon season 2.

He is a member of the Kingsguard during the reign of King Aegon II Targaryen, having chosen to align himself with Alicent Hightower's Greens in the civil war commonly referred to as the Dance of the Dragons.

Aficionados of the world of Westeros may be aware that Rickard has a notable role to play during an attack on King's Landing, which puts Aegon II's heirs in grave danger.

Who is House of the Dragon star Vincent Regan?

Vincent Regan. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Regan is a Welsh actor who is no stranger to epic stories involving swords and (occasionally) sorcery, having previously acted in the likes of Troy, 300, Clash of the Titans, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Snow White and the Huntsman.

He is perhaps better known for his television roles, which include DCS Dave Murray in Scott & Bailey, Jasper Tudor in The White Princess, King Simon Henstridge in The Royals and Billy Murdoch in Channel 4's Before We Die.

Last year, Regan played the villainous Monkey D Garp in Netflix's mega-budget anime adaptation One Piece, which enjoyed a positive critical reception and secured a season 2 renewal.

It's unclear whether he'll be back for the next run of episodes, but fans can look forward to his upcoming scenes in House of the Dragon season 2 – with Regan's role kept tightly under wraps thus far.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 17th June 2024.

