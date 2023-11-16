With the show's arrival on the horizon (Wednesday 20th December), Disney has released a longer trailer, and fans will no doubt be excited to receive an extra taste of the fantasy series.

The clip begins with a younger Percy, who is at a museum with his mother when he states: "Perseus, that's me."

When asked if he was named after Perseus because he was a hero, his mother replies: "Because he was brave and kind and, against all odds, he managed to find his way to a happy ending."

The trailer shows a closer look at Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase respectively, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes and Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson.

Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell. Disney/David Bukach

Percy Jackson and the Olympians marks the first time fans will see the character since the 2013 film Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, which starred Logan Lerman in the titular role.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Percy can be seen to discover his Greek god-like powers while at a museum on a school trip, and the chaotic events at take place afterwards.

Percy can also be spotted at Camp Half-Blood in full fighting gear, as well as being told Zeus has accused him of stealing his lightning bolt.

You can watch the full trailer here:

The show's description reads: "Geared towards a general audience and especially tweens, teens and young adults, the live-action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

"Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Percy Jackson will premiere on Disney Plus on 20th December 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

