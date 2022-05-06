Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen) will play Grover, while Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) will take on the role of Annabeth, in the series which is set to start production soon in Vancouver.

The new Disney Plus adaptation of Percy Jackson is now full steam ahead, and after finding its Percy in The Adam Project star Walker Scobell, it has added two young actors to play his friends Grover and Annabeth.

The live action teen series is based on the hugely popular Rick Riordan book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and will tell the story of 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. In order to restore it to Olympus, Percy must trek across America to find it.

James Bobin will direct the pilot, which is written by Riordan and Jon Steinberg. Riordan previously said that the series will "fix" what previous film adaptations, which were released in 2010 and 2013, got wrong.

Percy Jackson cast

Walker Scobell plays Percy Jackson

Who is Percy Jackson? Percy Jackson is a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humour, who has always seen himself as an outsider, partly because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s impulsive and quick to anger when things seem unfair but is affectionate and loyal. He just wants to do right by those he cares about. He's coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers as a demigod when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Where have I seen Walker Scobell before? Scobell made his film debut in this year's The Adam Project opposite Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood

Who is Grover Underwood? Grover Underwood is a satyr - half boy, half goat - who is disguised as a 12-year-old boy. He cares deeply about others and will always choose what is best for them, sometimes at his own expense. He's cautious but will always protect his friends and will throw himself into a fight if he needs to. He is Percy Jackson's best friend.

Where have I seen Aryan Simhadri before? Simhadri is only 15 but has already appeared in Will & Grace, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and this year's reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen, amongst other series and films.

Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase

Who is Annabeth Chase? As a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, Annabeth is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity.

Where have I seen Leah Sava Jeffries before? Jeffries has appeared on shows such as Empire and Rel, and has a role in upcoming thriller film Beast, which stars Idris Elba.

