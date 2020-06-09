"I certainly have nothing against the very talent actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess," he added.

"Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours' entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it," he continued. "So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

Riordan has previously voiced his disdain for the Percy Jackson films, which starred Logan Lerman as the titular demigod. In March 2016, he wrote an open letter to teachers asking them not to show the films to students during class time, as "no class deserves such as a punishment".

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, directed by Chris Columbus, was released in 2010 to a poor reception from fans of the book. A sequel – Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters – followed in 2013, directed by Thor Freudenthal.

In May, Disney Plus announced it was developing the Percy Jackson books into a TV series which, according to Deadline, will be produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

Riordan tweeted at the time: "We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one."

He added that he would be involved "in person in every aspect of the show", along with his wife Becky.

