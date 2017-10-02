The fantasy episode, called The Serfsons, saw Marge’s mum transformed into an "Ice Walker", with Homer tasked with finding the cure. He turned to Lisa, who had the power to put all right with her magical powers.

There was also a moment when Ned Flanders went full Ned Stark, having his severed head impaled on a spike.

And instead of a prank phone call, Bart employed a raven to trick Moe…

In other words, the show was riddled with fantasy references. And not just Game of Thrones ones. In one scene Marge and Homer were building a wooden ladder out of a tree, which appeared to have a face on it. To this Homer said “trees can’t talk silly,” – a reference to the Ents of Lord of Rings (and perhaps the Weirwood trees of Westeros too).

Although the episode aired last night in the US, UK fans have a little while to wait until season 29 appears on their screens, with Sky yet to announce a broadcast date.