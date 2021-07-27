Netflix ‘making live-action Pokemon series penned by Lucifer boss’

Netflix is reportedly working on a new Pokémon series, with Lucifer‘s Joe Henderson at the helm.

According to Variety, the series will be live-action and is currently in the early stages of development, with Henderson attached as a writer and executive producer.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix and Pokémon for comment.

The untitled show would be the second live-action project to come from the Pokémon universe, following 2019’s fantasy comedy Detective Pikachu in which Ryan Reynolds voiced the titular CGI Pokémon.

It’s currently unknown whether the stars of Detective Pikachu, which include Jurassic World’s Justice Smith, Big Little Lies‘ Kathryn Newton, Inception’s Ken Watanabe, Harry Potter’s Bill Nighy and Rita Ora, will be reprising their roles in the upcoming Netflix series and whether it will be in any way connected to the 2019 film.

Henderson is currently the showrunner for fantasy detective series Lucifer, which releases its sixth and final series later this year and stars Tom Ellis as the titular Lord of Hell with a penchant for crime solving.

The series originally premiered on Fox in 2016 and was picked up Netflix following its cancellation in 2018.

Prior to Lucifer, Henderson was an executive producer on police drama White Collar, starring Matt Bomer, sci-fi series Almost Human and USA Network’s Graceland.

While details around the upcoming sixth series of Lucifer are being kept tightly under wraps, Henderson recently revealed at Comic Con 2021 that whether Lucifer will hold all of God’s powers “will be one of the first questions that our characters will be asking when we start season six”.