Lucifer star Tom Ellis hints at “mysteries to solve” in season 6

It’s been an exciting month for Lucifer fans. Not only did Netflix reveal a release date for its final – this time for real – season (1oth September), it also dropped a teaser with a glimpse of what’s to come for Tom Ellis’s fallen angel after that Lucifer season 5 part 2 ending.

Though specific plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, and Ellis himself, did hint at what might happen in the fantasy drama’s sixth series during a Comic Con @ Home panel.

When asked whether Lucifer would be solving crimes despite his promotion to celestial ruler, Ellis said: “I think it’s in his DNA now. He’s got quite a few mysteries to solve, to be honest, in season six.”

He added: “I think he grew up a lot. And he’s still in the process of growing up. But I think it’s that classic thing of ‘be careful what you wish for’. Because he did convince himself about a lot of things in season five, but when something that you think about actually happens, it often feels very different. So that’s the kind of conundrum that Lucifer finds himself in season six.”

Henderson and Modrovich remained tight-lipped when asked whether Lucifer will have all of God’s powers.

“I think that will be one of the first questions that our characters will be asking when we start season six,” Henderson said.

“Good thing to explore,” Modrovich added.

“This is the last year that we have secrets,” Henderson explained. “This is the last year we can surprise people.” Modrovich agreed, adding, “I can’t believe some things have not gotten out. Very exciting.”

