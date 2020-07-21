Although the six episodes broadcast last year adapted Gaiman's novel in full, co-written with the late Terry Pratchett, the prolific author has previously expressed interest in a return to those characters and their distinct world.

Gaiman spoke to RadioTimes.com about the status of a potential follow-up, revealing that Tennant and Sheen's most recent collaboration has only made him more enthusiastic about the idea.

"I think it would be fair to say that there is nobody in the world who doesn’t want more Good Omens," he said. "Right now, the challenges of creating more Good Omens are challenges of time and the world, not of willingness.

"I would love to write more Good Omens. I want Crowley and Aziraphale together doing stuff. Watching Michael and David in Staged gave me so much joy, and a sort of weird, proud, kind of semi-parental joy, because I was like, 'These are my boys. I put them together. And look at that!'

"It also made me go, you know, 'I really need to do something to get more Good Omens to happen.' Because, honestly, I need David back in his sunglasses, and I need Michael shaved and with white hair, being Aziraphale again."

Staged was a series of 15-minute comedy shorts that aired on BBC One earlier this summer, featuring Tennant and Sheen playing versions of themselves as they rehearsed remotely for a play.

Gaiman wrote a three-minute audio scene between Crowley and Aziraphale in May, just as the UK shut down due to the threat of coronavirus, for which the two actors reprised their roles.

He added: "You know, creating a little audio thing for them in lockdown was fun, but it doesn’t even really scratch the surface of the itch of wanting to make more. So there you go."

Gaiman is currently working on a big-budget Netflix adaptation of his iconic comic book series The Sandman, which was recently the basis of a star-studded audio book on Audible.

