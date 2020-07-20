The story kicks off when an occultist, attempting to capture the living embodiment of Death, accidentally traps her younger brother Dream instead.

He is held hostage for 70 years before finally breaking free, at which point he goes searching for the lost objects of his power in a bid to rebuild his kingdom.

Following the release of a star-studded Audible adaptation last week, writer Neil Gaiman spoke to RadioTimes.com about whether he might carry over his audio book cast to the Netflix project.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He didn't rule out the possibility, referencing the loyalty he showed one particular voice actor during production on his most recent television project.

Gaiman said: "One of the joys of doing audio drama is that you get to try things out. You know, Josie Lawrence played Agnes Nutter on the BBC Radio 4 audio version of Good Omens, and I was determined that she was going to be Agnes Nutter on the telly as well, once I’d seen her do that.

"She never believed me. She was convinced that was the kind of thing you just say. But I went, 'No, I actually want you on the telly.

"So it would be definitely fair to say that I’ve been taking notes."

With the precedent set and Gaiman paying close attention, it appears that some members of the Audible cast could be in consideration for roles in the upcoming Sandman series on Netflix.

The audio book features James McAvoy (His Dark Materials) as Dream, also known as Morpheus, alongside Kat Dennings (Thor) as Death, Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as John Constantine, and Michael Sheen (Good Omens) as Lucifer.

The Sandman is available now from Audible.com/TheSandman

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.