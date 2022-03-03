Neil Gaiman wants Good Omens season 3

Responding to a fan on Twitter shortly after it was revealed that season 2 had wrapped filming , Gaiman said he concurred with their sentiments that another run should be commissioned.

The second season of Good Omens hasn't even arrived yet – but creator and showrunner Neil Gaiman is already angling for a third run.

"Okay okay now we need SEASON 3"[sic] the fan begged, alongside a gif of David Tennant and Michael Sheen in character as Crawley and Aziraphale.

Gaiman retweeted the post, and added simply: "I agree."

That prompted a lot of excited comments from fans, with one Twitter user asking if there was anything viewers could do to make sure that the show would indeed be renewed.

"Get as many human beings as you can around the planet to watch season 2 when it’s released," was Gaiman's response. "And rewatch s eason 1 until then."

The series is based on Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's cult novel of the same name, which follows various characters dealing with the onset of a seemingly inevitable armageddon.

The first season launched in May 2019, with the second run confirmed in June 2021 following positive reviews and strong viewing figures for the series.

With the original series having already covered the entirety of the book, the new season will explore new territory, with Gaiman previously teasing: "We get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons."

He further explained: "I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens, that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

