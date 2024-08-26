And according to Clark, the pair bonded on set over their experiences in the epic world of fantasy – even sharing some of the same complaints.

"There was a lot of us saying 'God, the armour is uncomfortable, isn’t it? You can’t sit down between takes'," she said in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

"I feel really lucky that I worked with Matt," she added. "My stars really aligned there. It was a funny, little coincidence that we’ve both been in blonde wigs for the last few years, rolling around in armour!"

Of course, in The Rings of the Power, Clark takes on the iconic role of Galadriel, memorably played by two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's beloved film trilogy.

Interestingly, she revealed that she only discovered the identity of her character quite soon before filming began on the first season, meaning she had no time to reach out to Blanchett for a little advice before getting stuck into the role.

"No, I didn’t reach out to her — I still can’t believe that!" she said.

"I actually didn’t know I was playing Galadriel until two weeks after I arrived in New Zealand for filming. When they told me, I thought, 'I need to go home!' But then I thought, 'Wait, I’ve been training for this for years'. I was obsessed with those films."

Read the full interview with Morfydd Clark in this week's issue of Radio Times, out Tuesday (27th August).

Starve Acre is playing in UK cinemas from Friday 6th September 2024. The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

