"I ended on the perfect scene," she told The Guardian. "I was alone – shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone."

"But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

Describing her own speech to mark the end of filming, Williams said: “It wasn’t something I planned, but in that moment I realised what the show meant to me.” She then "drank a lot of sake" in her trailer.

However, the actress — who was just 12 when she auditioned for the part — also said she was ready to let go of Arya.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do.

“Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

Game of Thrones is expected to air on HBO in 2019