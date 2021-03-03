Lucifer boss Joe Henderson and star Tom Ellis give update on season six

We’re still waiting for the second half of Lucifer’s fifth season to drop on Netflix (when we say ‘waiting’ we obviously mean ‘counting down the days and impatiently pacing around the house.’)

Advertisement

But the creative team behind the much-loved series have already moved onto Lucifer’s sixth and final outing.

In fact they’ve almost finished the table reads (the bit where the actors sit around drinking coffee, reading the scripts out loud but wearing their normal clothes).

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Showrunner Joe Henderson tweeted today to say that the penultimate read-through had been a teary affair. “Today was the second to last #Lucifer table read… ever… if we got that emotional today, I’m terrified of how much I’m going to cry at the last one…”

This was retweeted by star Tom Ellis, who plays the lead role in the show, who added “I had something in my eye. Honest.”

Meanwhile, Lesley-Ann Brandt who plays Mazikeen, tweeted from the set, saying “Last Mazikeen and Lucifer scene ever. So many feels. Let’s do this @tomellis17 @LuciferNetflix”

Hold it together folks!

We don’t have an air date for season six yet (or indeed the second half of season five) but we are told the show’s final outing will involve a ‘giant‘ new storyline.

Season six was only commissioned after a fan campaign bought Lucifer a last-minute reprieve – it had been announced that the fifth season would be the last, but Netflix gave in to popular demand and gave the programme one last run to wrap up the story.

Advertisement

You can catch up on Lucifer seasons one-three on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Lucifer seasons four and five are available on Netflix. Check out the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide for more to watch.