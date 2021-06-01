Lucifer showrunners tease final season: ‘It’s about saying goodbye to the show we love’

The showrunners behind Netflix fantasy drama Lucifer have hinted at what fans can expect in the upcoming final season, teasing an emotional story about “saying goodbye” to the long-running series.

Lucifer had originally been expected to end after season five, but Netflix made a last-minute decision last summer to extend the show for one additional outing.

To accommodate this surprise renewal, bosses Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson tweaked the ending to the recently released fifth season before dreaming up an all-new story for the final chapter.

“As we started to dig into season six, we found new story we wouldn’t have told before,” Henderson told TVLine. “I don’t want people to think that season six is almost like an elongated Act VI, because it’s not. It’s its own season. It’s got its own engine… but it is very much a season of saying goodbye to the show we love.”

In addition to teasing a return for Kevin Alejandro after Dan Espinoza’s death, as well as the introduction of new Lucifer characters, the showrunners also promised more explanation of the Lucifer season 5B ending.

The climactic episode saw Lucifer soar into the kingdom of heaven, a feat which he expected would kill him after his banishment millennia ago, but miraculously he survived and saved the day down on Earth too.

“We do get into that in season six, but we can tell you that his coming back is not about getting the power of God. It’s more about self-actualisation, which is the theme of our show,” explained Henderson.

“Lucifer was banished from Heaven, so if he ever went up there he would be lit on fire, but as so much of our show tells you, angels self-actualise. We often are our own worst enemy, so was Lucifer on fire because God banished him? Or because Lucifer didn’t feel worthy?”

As for what season six has in-store for Netflix’s resident crime-solving devil, it appears that his new position taking over the family business (i.e. becoming the new God) is going to take some getting used to.

Modrovich added: “What happens when Lucifer gets a hold of something that maybe he thought he wanted? He’s always his own worst enemy, so it’s not going to be an easy road. Let’s put it that way.”

