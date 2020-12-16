Dungey is reportedly playing no-nonsense cop Sonya, who, according to the character's description, will form an "unlikely bond" with DB Woodside's Amenadiel.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dungey is reportedly playing no-nonsense cop Sonya, who, according to the character's description, will form an "unlikely bond" with DB Woodside's Amenadiel.

Hildebrand, on the other hand, is Rory a "rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel" who looks up to Tom Ellis's original rebel Lucifer, until she meets him in person, that is.

More like this

With season five yet to air in full, it will be a while yet until the pair make their Lucifer debut, as there has been no official release date for season six – though we don't expect to land until 2022.

Advertisement

Lucifer season 4 and the first half of Lucifer season 5 are available to stream on Netflix. You can catch up on seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. You can also check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.