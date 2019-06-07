“We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich added: “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms.

“Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Teasing new ideas for a fifth series back in May, Modrovich revealed: “We really try to ping it in a completely different direction. If everyone is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as bats*** as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored.

“We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Then the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘And brilliant.’”