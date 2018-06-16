Star Tom Ellis, who has been pushing hard for a series revival following a huge groundswell of support on social media, praised fans of the show on Twitter, saying, "You fans made this happen".

Ellis had previously told RadioTimes.com how the fan campaign had motivated him to work to revive the series, saying, "The outpouring of love for the show has mirrored how I’ve felt about it. The response has spurred me on to at least go, ‘OK, well I’m going to go and take part in these conversations’."

Now that hard work has paid off.

More like this

In previous days it had appeared that Netflix's rival Amazon was the most likely to pick the series up, with Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke saying that "conversations were ongoing" about a possible revival.

However, now it has been confirmed that Lucifer will become a 'Netflix Original', meaning season four is likely to be released in one big bingeworthy package.

The series had previously been shown in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, but this is likely to change following the latest deal with Netflix as the company looks to secure international streaming rights.

So, now that the show's future is assured, what is in store for Lucifer season four? Ellis had previously been coy about where the show could go next, telling RadioTimes.com, “Let’s just say it was going to deal with the repercussions at the end of season three.”

After Chloe saw Lucifer's true face in the season three finale, Ellis says the series will explore the ramifications of that.

Advertisement

“I’ve always said the show is like Beauty and the Beast but in reverse and we’d finally got to the point where [Chloe] saw the Beast.”