“You’ve been amazing for years at keeping Harry Potter secrets so you didn’t spoil the books for people who came after you”, she told fans.

“So I’m asking you one more time, to Keep The Secrets and let audiences enjoy Cursed Child with all the surprises that we’ve built into the story.”

The play – which follows Harry’s son, Albus Severus, as he deals with living in his father’s shadow – has been written by acclaimed screenwriter Jake Thorne, based on a story Rowling came up with. She says it will be "unlike anything people have seen before".

The show will be directed by John Tiffany and previews begin at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End on 7th June.

The play officially opens on July 30th and the next day, July 31st (both Harry and JK Rowling’s birthdays) the script used for the previews will be published in book form for readers worldwide.

We've already had a sneak peek at the new Potters, Weasley-Grangers and Malfoys this week.

Can the internet #KeepTheSecrets when the show begins? Expect a mighty howler from Ms Rowling if you don’t…